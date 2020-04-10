See Jamie Dornan's Hairy-Chested Troll from 'Trolls World Tour'!
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Jamie Dornan makes a cameo appearance in the new animated movie Trolls World Tour and you can check out his character right here! The 37-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor voices the role of Chaz, a smooth jazz troll, in the new film, which you can watch now at home. This marks the first time [...]
TROLLS WORLD TOUR movie clip - Branch + Poppy...JUST Friends Forever
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and...