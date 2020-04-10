Global  

Sean Penn Volunteers With CORE at COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing Stations in LA

Just Jared Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Sean Penn isn’t spending his time at home during Los Angeles’ stay at home order, but instead volunteering at a testing station. The 59-year-old actor was seen directing people where they needed to go and handing out masks at a few of the testing stations that were set up with his nonprofit organization, CORE, multiple [...]
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sean Penn joins fight against COVID-19, calls for US military to be fully mobilized

Sean Penn joins fight against COVID-19, calls for US military to be fully mobilized 03:48

 Sean Penn is on the crisis frontline as his non-profit helps runs coronavirus test sites. Penn's NGO, CORE teamed up with the office of Los Angeles Mayor & LA Fire Department. The Oscar-winner’s NGO runs free drive-through COVID-19 test sites in Los Angeles. Penn also called for the US military to...

