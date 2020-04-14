Obama Appears to Take Shot at Fox News in Biden Endorsement: Trump ‘Has a Propaganda Network’ Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Former President Barack Obama appears to have taken a swipe at Fox News on Tuesday in a campaign endorsement video for his former vice president and now presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden - blasting the network as "a propaganda network with little regard for the truth." 👓 View full article

