Obama Appears to Take Shot at Fox News in Biden Endorsement: Trump ‘Has a Propaganda Network’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama appears to have taken a swipe at Fox News on Tuesday in a campaign endorsement video for his former vice president and now presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden - blasting the network as "a propaganda network with little regard for the truth."
News video: Trump Lashes Out At Fox News

Trump Lashes Out At Fox News 01:07

 “What the hell is happening with Fox News?” President Donald Trump blasted his favorite network after host Chris Wallace featured a health expert who criticized the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

