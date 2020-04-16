Salman Khan sends out sharp message to 'jokers' who flout lockdown

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Salman Khan on Thursday put out a sharp message to the "jokers" who were flouting government-imposed guidelines and venturing out during the ongoing lockdown, putting at risk countless lives to the deadly coronavirus.



In his characteristic 'Bhai' style, Salman also appealed to people to not attack doctors, nurses and... 👓 View full article

