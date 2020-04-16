Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Volunteering to Deliver Meals in LA Amid Pandemic Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pitching in amid the pandemic. The couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday (April 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. to 20 clients living with critical illnesses, ET confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle “The duchess was aware of Project Angel Food’s work [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Bang Media - Published 13 hours ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles 00:48 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started volunteering to deliver meals to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. You Might Like

Tweets about this