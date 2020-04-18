Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Broadway Star Nick Cordero's Leg Will Be Amputated Amid His Fight with Coronavirus

Broadway Star Nick Cordero's Leg Will Be Amputated Amid His Fight with Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Nick Cordero‘s wife Amanda Kloots has an upsetting update amid his battle with coronavirus. The 41-year-old Broadway actor has been in the hospital for two and a half weeks while battling the virus and there have been issues with blood flow in his right leg. Earlier in the week, Amanda said that Nick may never [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus 00:40

 The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande for his support as the actor battles the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomAnswers10

Thenewsrepeater ( The News Bank - Trusted ) Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Surgery to Amputate Leg Due to Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/SYhTRJknYI #SmartNews 25 seconds ago

gabeyray1512

gabeyray1512🆘 Broadway Star to Have Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/q37Uo1rhqE 48 seconds ago

M5B1tch

Notgoing Totellyou Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Surgery to Amputate Leg Due to Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/6lE5XuayGV 53 seconds ago

crysnelson

Crystal Nelson Heartbreaking! Broadway star Nick Cordero's leg must be amputated due to complications from coronavirus https://t.co/eg0EL5RYpU 1 minute ago

pennyverfaillie

Penny_Verfaillie RT @JamShowbiz: Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero losing leg due to #coronavirus complication https://t.co/OWhuW0Z1G8 #COVID19 #NickCorde… 2 minutes ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @GMA: .@GMA EXCLUSIVE: Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife speaks out about his coronavirus battle as he now fights for his life. https://… 2 minutes ago

shschaumburg

sharon harding Broadway Star Nick Cordero Undergoes Surgery to Amputate Leg Due to Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/EtjLsrjH4g 2 minutes ago

iamshai

Cara_Mel RT @people: Broadway Star Nick Cordero to Have His Right Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/TxDeiceTIl 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.