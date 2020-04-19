World Health Organisation thanks Shah Rukh Khan for joining the One World concert

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home.



"Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme... 👓 View full article

