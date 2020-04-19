World Health Organisation thanks Shah Rukh Khan for joining the One World concert
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home.
"Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme...
The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator. It will feature musicians,...
