Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cut Ties with Four U.K. Tabloids Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer “engage” with four major United Kingdom tabloids. On Sunday (April 19), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent letters to the editors at The Mail, The Sun, The Express, and The Mirror expressing that they are setting “a new media relations policy” and will no longer “offer [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this neha|nsfr RT @MarkDiStef: NEW: In a Sunday night letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have written to editors of the four major British tabloids -… 3 seconds ago Samantha💜👩🏾‍💻👑 RT @ellievhall: Possibly relevant to this decision! 20 Headlines Comparing Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton That May Show Why She And Prin… 17 seconds ago Michjoy @Yesterday_Today @BobSmit93897966 @didoofficial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end all ties with U.K. tabloids https://t.co/JOcip5bjbu 53 seconds ago MegT.Golden RT @ddarveyy: let’s bring back this fab article in light of meghan and harry cutting off communication with specific British tabloids: “H… 1 minute ago marc brooksbank Meghan Markle has 'clearly had a disastrous effect' on Prince Harry https://t.co/ZXpkV2DlkO via @YouTube 1 minute ago Michjoy @Romulholland @lisette_morelos @fatimatorre @bianca_king @aracelyarambula @ilean76 @MsRachelStevens @ParisJackson… https://t.co/DED51EWXwe 2 minutes ago Betty Phillips RT @jimwaterson: A few hours ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a letter to the editors of the UK’s tabloid newspapers saying they wou… 2 minutes ago Michjoy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end all ties with U.K. tabloids https://t.co/JOcip5bjbu @FayeBarker @BonnieFuller… https://t.co/wmgulOQ7Oi 3 minutes ago