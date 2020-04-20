One World: Together At Home - best acts

Global  

From Lady Gaga's 'Smile' to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'What a Wonderful World', Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang's 'The Prayer' here are seven of our favourite performances from the 'One World: Together At Home' concert that we’re sure you would love to hear on loop.
 Singers and musicians from around the world took part in Saturday's "One World: Together At Home" virtual global concert, an effort to support and celebrate the effort of health care workers around the world in their fight against COVID-19.

