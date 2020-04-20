Global  

Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Paul McCartney Star In One World: Together At Home

Clash Monday, 20 April 2020
Lady Gaga's virtual event grabs some huge performances...

The weekend was dominated by lengthy virtual event *One World: Together At Home*.

The streaming marathon was organised by Lady Gaga, and aimed to raise money for charity while breaking down the walls of self-isolation.

A truly international feat, One World: Together At Home brought together all manner of iconic performers.

Here's a few of the best.

Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to mother during One World: Together At Home

Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to mother during One World: Together At Home 00:51

 Music icon Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to his mother during 'One World: Together At Home'.

