Lori Loughlin's college admissions judge addresses 'troubling,' 'disturbing' allegations against prosecutors
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Although a judge denied Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s request to have their college admissions scandal case dismissed, he nonetheless noted that the allegations they made against the prosecution are “troubling” and “disturbing.”
'Full House' actress Lori Loughlin and other parents involved in the college admissions bribery scandal have been trying to get charges against them dropped.
According to Newser, they're claiming misconduct by FBI investigators.
Now, a federal judge has called the allegations 'serious and...
