Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill's 'Enola Holmes' Lands at Netflix! Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill‘s new movie, Enola Holmes, will debut on Netflix! The streaming service picked up the global streaming rights except for China. If you don’t know, the film is about Sherlock Holmes’ teen sister and Millie stars in the film as Enola with Henry as Sherlock. Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Helena [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this otter*socks RT @IGN: Netflix acquired the rights to Enola Holmes starring Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Millie Bobby Brown as his teenage sister… 22 seconds ago Alexa RT @CultureCrave: Netflix lands rights to ‘Enola Holmes’ 🔎 The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister solving he… 4 minutes ago Heather Mahley RT @GeekVibesNation: Netflix Lands Rights to Millie Bobby Brown and Legendary’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Film (@Variety) The film tells the story of… 6 minutes ago what? ⎊ RT @DiscussingFilm: ‘ENOLA HOLMES’ will be released on Netflix The film will focus on the sister of Sherlock Holmes and will star Millie… 9 minutes ago La Melancólica de Jour RT @getFANDOM: Netflix has nabbed the rights to 'Enola Holmes,' the film based around Sherlock's sister, led by Millie Bobby Brown It wil… 11 minutes ago