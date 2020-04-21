Global  

Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill's 'Enola Holmes' Lands at Netflix!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill‘s new movie, Enola Holmes, will debut on Netflix! The streaming service picked up the global streaming rights except for China. If you don’t know, the film is about Sherlock Holmes’ teen sister and Millie stars in the film as Enola with Henry as Sherlock. Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, Helena [...]
