Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dead at 86 From Coronavirus

E! Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren is mourning the death of her oldest brother. On Thursday morning, the United States Senator confirmed the passing of Don Reed after he tested positive for...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19 00:53

 Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies of COVID-19 The former presidential candidate shared the news via Twitter and a statement to CNN on Thursday. Elizabeth Warren, via CNN The Massachusetts senator added that she is “grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him.” Warren...

Jack

Jack RT @mtnbvan: @HuffPostPol Also: “On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced that her oldest brother, Don Reed Herring, died Tue… 43 seconds ago

Kweldn (@🏡)

Kweldn (@🏡) RT @SethAbramson: My sincerest condolences go to Senator Warren and her entire family. It is truly gutting to see how far the dire impact o… 1 minute ago

JoyRoseM

Melanie 🇵🇦 Says People Get Ready 2020 RT @HeidiNBC: Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies of coronavirus in Oklahoma https://t.co/E0l0gyYxFL via @BostonGlobe 4 minutes ago

Betty

Betty RT @dabeard: "It’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' ... I will miss my brother." - Elizabeth W… 4 minutes ago

barbara bestor

barbara bestor Ooooohhh - very sad !!Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coronavirus: ‘He was a natural leader’ https://t.co/OViaNbN6dB 5 minutes ago

CBDWELL

CBDWELL RT @PerezHilton: Sending our deepest condolences to Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/qDNqK0joQ2 6 minutes ago

linda c

linda c RT @Bubblebathgirl: Elizabeth Warren just claimed that her oldest brother Don Reed died of coronavirus. Warren is an opportunist who forev… 6 minutes ago

deerladie

deerladie Sorry to hear that Warrens brother died! What fake news failed to tell us is her brother was 86. had cancer, pneumo… https://t.co/2DBKDhvrvr 6 minutes ago

