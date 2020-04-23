Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Female-centric 'Star Wars' series in works: reports

Female-centric 'Star Wars' series in works: reports

Japan Today Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
A new female-centric "Star Wars" television series is being developed for the Disney+ streaming platform, according to Hollywood trade reports. The show from Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News

Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News 01:16

 Leslye Headland will write and act as showrunner for the project, which is said to have a female-centric point of view on the galaxy far, far away.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LetItRain233

Let it Rain - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @CapitolTrump: There will all different kinds of commies working on this Chinese sponsored piece of garbage. Democrats and their #Fake… 29 seconds ago

AlliedSniper

T RT @doomcock: A new female-centric Star Wars Series is in the works reports Variety! HOLY SHIT! Once again Lucasfilm has failed to learn th… 2 minutes ago

CapitolTrump

WARTIME CITIZEN There will all different kinds of commies working on this Chinese sponsored piece of garbage. Democrats and their… https://t.co/cfcn5OeEtJ 2 minutes ago

BagpussP

Bagpuss is my co-pilot RT @Drunk3P0: A Tale of 2 different opinions over the “Female-Centric” Star Wars. Listen to Erin’s Thoughts https://t.co/SJUFosfRce 2 minutes ago

StellarHeather

⭐️Stellar Heather💫 🤦‍♀️ I can't wait to not watch this newest Disney trash. 🙈🙉 New Star Wars Series “Female-centric” Says Variety | K… https://t.co/11SrSjzyOX 5 minutes ago

Frayedendsofmy1

Matthew N 43 RT @BoundingComics: A New Rumor Details Disney Is Working On A New “Female-Centric” Star Wars Series https://t.co/aFm2pbNdOU https://t.co/P… 6 minutes ago

vielned

Vielned New Star Wars Series “Female-centric” Says Variety | Kennedy Strikes Again! - @doomcock https://t.co/8wto1kSRQV via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

scapey

Wasteland Workshop RT @EscapistMag: Russian Doll Creator Is Making ‘Female-Centric’ Disney+ Star Wars Show https://t.co/41EBtR6xwY #MoviesTV #News https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.