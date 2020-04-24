Global  

Get to Know Joe Burrow, the NFL Draft's Top Pick for 2020!

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020
Joe Burrow has been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft! The 23-year-old football player was the quarterback for the LSU Tigers and he won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. He had a great season last year, throwing 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. Joe grew up in Athens, [...]
