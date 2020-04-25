Global  

Meghan Markle is willing to testify in privacy lawsuit over release of 'confidential' letter to father: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to testify in her legal case against a British newspaper over the release of a private letter she had written to her father.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing

Meghan Markle's tabloid lawsuit has first hearing 01:21

 Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out. Lauren Anthony reports.

