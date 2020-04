Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Harrison Ford is getting in some exercise. The 77-year-old Star Wars actor was spotted heading out from a tennis match at a friend’s house on Monday (April 27) in Pacific Palisades, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford Harrison was seen carrying some homemade cookies as he made his way out from [...] 👓 View full article