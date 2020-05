Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump called MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace a “3rd Rate Lapdog” who was “thrown off The View like a dog” in a Saturday night tweet after she came to the defense of Joe Biden. Trump responded to a tweet from Fox News host Mark Levin, who bashed Wallace for alleging that “The right is […] President Donald Trump called MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace a “3rd Rate Lapdog” who was “thrown off The View like a dog” in a Saturday night tweet after she came to the defense of Joe Biden. Trump responded to a tweet from Fox News host Mark Levin, who bashed Wallace for alleging that “The right is […] 👓 View full article