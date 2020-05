Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dylan McDermott is getting some fresh air with the family. The 58-year-old star of the new Netflix series Hollywood was seen on a bike ride with daughters Colette and Charlotte (not pictured) on Saturday (May 2) in Pacific Palisades, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dylan McDermott Dylan wore a denim and leather [...] 👓 View full article