Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jenna Fischer is enjoying a quick outing with her husband Lee Kirk. The 46-year-old The Office star and her husband stopped by a local farmer’s market to pick up some fresh produce on Sunday afternoon (May 3) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Fischer The normally low-key couple [...] 👓 View full article