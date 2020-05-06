Global  

'Reunited with his most favourite person': Riddhima shares picture of Rishi Kapoor with mother Krishna Raj

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
In a devastating piece of news, Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The late actor is survived by his wife Neetu...
 Actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on May 3. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were seen immersing his ashes. Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital. Kapoor died after a two-year...

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mom, Krishna Raj Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mom, Krishna Raj Kapoor saying that he is reunited with his favourite person
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing his mom, Krishna Raj Kapoor with an emotional note

