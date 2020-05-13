Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Love you always papa': Riddhima shares picture of father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am. Rishi had been battling cancer since 2018. Apart from son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's death left his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bereaved. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai.

She has been pouring...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir, Riddhima pay homage; Alia, Karisma attend

Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir, Riddhima pay homage; Alia, Karisma attend 01:21

 A prayer meet for late Rishi Kapoor was held at the Kapoor family residence in Mumbai. His children, Ranbir and Riddhima, were seen paying tribute to him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph with her father's portrait on Instagram, and captioned it 'love you always Papa...'. Alia Bhatt, Karisma...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback picture with brother Ranbir and mother Neetu [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback picture with brother Ranbir and mother Neetu

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared a selfie with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published
Rishi Kapoor EMOTIONAL Video For Raveena Tandon's Father, PRAISES Him For His Work [Video]

Rishi Kapoor EMOTIONAL Video For Raveena Tandon's Father, PRAISES Him For His Work

Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video of Rishi Kapoor with a beautiful and emotional message of rishi kapoor thanking raveena tandon's father for working with him and making him meet neetu kapoor...

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Reunited with his most favourite person': Riddhima shares picture of Rishi Kapoor with mother Krishna Raj

In a devastating piece of news, Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last rites...
Mid-Day

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos remembering father Rishi Kapoor


Indian Express


Tweets about this