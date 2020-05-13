'Love you always papa': Riddhima shares picture of father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am. Rishi had been battling cancer since 2018. Apart from son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's death left his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bereaved. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai.
A prayer meet for late Rishi Kapoor was held at the Kapoor family residence in Mumbai. His children, Ranbir and Riddhima, were seen paying tribute to him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph with her father's portrait on Instagram, and captioned it 'love you always Papa...'. Alia Bhatt, Karisma...