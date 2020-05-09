Tara Reid Reacts to Tara Reade Confusion, Rep Says She's Planning a Comeback

Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tara Reid is reacting to being confused for Tara Reade, the woman who has accused presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her back in 1993. The 44-year-old Sharknado and American Pie actress says that she has been sent threatening tweets ever since Reade, 56, made her accusations about Biden. “It’s so crazy. I looked [...] 👓 View full article

