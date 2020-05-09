Global  

Tara Reid Reacts to Tara Reade Confusion, Rep Says She's Planning a Comeback

Just Jared Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Tara Reid is reacting to being confused for Tara Reade, the woman who has accused presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her back in 1993. The 44-year-old Sharknado and American Pie actress says that she has been sent threatening tweets ever since Reade, 56, made her accusations about Biden. “It’s so crazy. I looked [...]
News video: Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade 00:33

 Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be released. Reade claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in the basement of a...

