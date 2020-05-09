Global  

Leaked Phone Call Reveals Obama Slamming Trump Admin’s Pandemic Response, Dropping of Flynn Case: ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’

Mediaite Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Leaked Phone Call Reveals Obama Slamming Trump Admin’s Pandemic Response, Dropping of Flynn Case: ‘Absolute Chaotic Disaster’In leaked phone call, former President Barack Obama blasts Trump's pandemic response as "disaster" and warns AG Bill Barr dropping the Michael Flynn Case: 'Rule of law is at risk'
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response 00:34

 Citing no evidence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of wanting his administration to fail in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports Trump made the remarks, without evidence, before heading of to Arizona to visit a mask factory. Trump was asked by a reporter why...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Says Government Pandemic Response Fell Short [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Government Pandemic Response Fell Short

Jim Cramer, in his monthly Action Alerts PLUS earnings call, took the government leadership to task for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:40Published
Bill Press weighs in on Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Bill Press weighs in on Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Progressive political commentator Bill Press joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss the lay of the 2020 campaign landscape and the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Obama lashes out at Trump in call with supporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an “absolute chaotic...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TIMEGothamistHaaretzIndian Express

Covid-19 coronavirus: Barack Obama labels Donald Trump's coronavirus response 'absolute chaotic disaster'

Covid-19 coronavirus: Barack Obama labels Donald Trump's coronavirus response 'absolute chaotic disaster'Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an "absolute chaotic disaster" during a...
New Zealand Herald

