Check Out the Lineup For the Season 18 ‘American Idol’ Finale, Which Includes One Perfect Reboot
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Next Sunday's (May 18) season 18 American Idol finale will feature the live debut of Katy Perry's "Daisies," as well as appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Daigle and Lionel Richie singin "We Are The World."
Batwoman 1x20 "O, Mouse!" Season 1 Episode 20 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice...
Toronto's Rachel Skarsten plays both Beth Kane and her villainous alter ego, Alice, on "Batwoman", and she tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what it's been like to take on such a multi-faceted character..