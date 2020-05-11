Global  

Check Out the Lineup For the Season 18 ‘American Idol’ Finale, Which Includes One Perfect Reboot

Billboard.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Next Sunday's (May 18) season 18 American Idol finale will feature the live debut of Katy Perry's "Daisies," as well as appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Daigle and Lionel Richie singin "We Are The World."
