|
Bollywood news: No distributor was willing to accept the title, says Amitabh Bachchan on 42 years of 'Don'
|
|
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan had a double role in 'Don', which also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekar and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Bollywood in shock over death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor
Legendary and versatile actor Rishi Kapoor's death has send shockwaves among the film fraternity, and many of them expressed grief on the unfortunate demise of the 67-year-old actor. Bollywood..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor
As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this