Mitt Romney Gets Dr. Fauci, Live on National TV, to Debunk Trump Blaming Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Vaccine
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) got White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci to debunk President Donald Trump’s blame on former President Barack Obama for the lack of a coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, during a virtual Senate hearing. “My impression is that, with regards to vaccines, where I’m critical of what we have done at […]
