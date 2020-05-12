Global  

Mitt Romney Gets Dr. Fauci, Live on National TV, to Debunk Trump Blaming Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Vaccine

Mediaite Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Mitt Romney Gets Dr. Fauci, Live on National TV, to Debunk Trump Blaming Obama for Lack of Coronavirus VaccineSen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) got White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci to debunk President Donald Trump’s blame on former President Barack Obama for the lack of a coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, during a virtual Senate hearing. “My impression is that, with regards to vaccines, where I’m critical of what we have done at […]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine

Trump Says US Will Work With Other Countries To Develop A Vaccine 00:32

 President Donald Trump said they are working with other countries to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine. According to Reuters, they are also preparing for ways to distribute the vaccine once its ready. Trump said the government will invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates. Former...

