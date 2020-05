Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Filmmaker Lynn Shelton, best known for her direction for the comedy film 'Humpday', 'Your Sister's Sister' and more, died on Friday at 54. The director died in Los Angeles from complications of a previously unidentified blood disorder, Deadline quoted a representative for Shelton as saying.



