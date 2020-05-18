Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake’s Doja Cat Unfollow Has People Convinced It Has Something To Do W/ Nicki Minaj

SOHH Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Drake’s Doja Cat Unfollow Has People Convinced It Has Something To Do W/ Nicki MinajOVO Sound boss Drake‘s Instagram fingers have people tuned in. The hip-hop heavyweight’s recent ‘alleged’ unfollow of rap artist Doja Cat has convinced fans it’s related to her “Say So” remix success with his Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj. 6 God Unfollows According to reports, Drake’s possible unfollow is a low-key form of shade toward […]

The post Drake's Doja Cat Unfollow Has People Convinced It Has Something To Do W/ Nicki Minaj appeared first on .
Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: Doja Cat Reacts to Hitting No. 1 with Nicki Minaj on Billboard’s Hot 100 | Billboard [Video]

Exclusive: Doja Cat Reacts to Hitting No. 1 with Nicki Minaj on Billboard’s Hot 100 | Billboard

Doja Cat talks to Billboard about getting her first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with her track "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj. Doja reveals how she found out, how she celebrated, and what she's..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 09:33Published
Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Hot 100 With 'Say So' Remix, A Potential BTS x Conan Gray Collab and More | Billboard News [Video]

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Hot 100 With 'Say So' Remix, A Potential BTS x Conan Gray Collab and More | Billboard News

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj top the Hot 100, BTS could collaborate with Conan Gray and the music industry mourns the death of 3 R&B legends.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Doja Cat Still Can’t Believe She Made History W/ Nicki Minaj: “First Female Rappers To Collab + Get That #1 Spot”

Doja Cat Still Can’t Believe She Made History W/ Nicki Minaj: “First Female Rappers To Collab + Get That #1 Spot”West Coast rapper Doja Cat is really feeling the love. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to reflect on landing atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with fellow...
SOHH

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard Spots

Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard SpotsBlack queen magic is alive and well in 2020. Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are making history as the first time 4...
SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.com

