Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Brian Austin Green isn’t ruling out reconciling with Megan Fox one day. The 46-year-old actor confirmed that he and his 34-year-old actress wife had split up, but said they “could come back together” one day as they have “a lot of life left.” “I mean, we have a lot of life left,” he said on [...] 👓 View full article