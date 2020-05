You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing



Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach. According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 22 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California

Indian Express 7 hours ago



Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing after being caught in ocean current Rescue crews searching for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who was swept away while swimming Sunday at Venice Beach, California.

USATODAY.com 16 hours ago





Tweets about this