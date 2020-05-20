Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Lovers in 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video Amid Real-Life Romance Speculation

Just Jared Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pairing up on screen amid speculation about the nature of their relationship. The 34-year-old actress appears in the 30-year-old musician’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, released on Wednesday (May 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox The Michael Garcia-directed video portrays the two in a love [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GLAMOUR - Published
News video: Hailee Steinfeld Crashes Her Own Fan Watch Party

Hailee Steinfeld Crashes Her Own Fan Watch Party 12:52

 Academy Award nominated actress and multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld surprises 5 super fans by crashing their virtual watch party of her music video "I Love You's." This group of friends are sent a huge shock when Hailee joins their call and gives them some background info on the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again [Video]

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split again after 10 years of marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox [Video]

Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green has confirmed he has split from Megan Fox after 10 years together.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Fox Is Machine Gun Kelly's ''Bloody Valentine'' in Flirty Music Video

First comes love, then comes a music video cameo. Megan Fox is the star of her rumored new boo Machine Gun Kelly's visual for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped...
E! Online

Megan Fox Appears in Machine Gun Kelly's Steamy New Music Video

Just a few days after Megan Fox's estranged hubby addressed marriage trouble rumors -- she's the star of Machine Gun Kelly's steamy new music video. Yep, it's...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @JustJared: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are lovers in the video for #BloodyValentine, amid speculation of real-life romance between… 29 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are lovers in the video for #BloodyValentine, amid speculation of real-life romance… https://t.co/FO9Zvrkm7w 1 hour ago