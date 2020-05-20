Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Lovers in 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video Amid Real-Life Romance Speculation
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pairing up on screen amid speculation about the nature of their relationship. The 34-year-old actress appears in the 30-year-old musician’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, released on Wednesday (May 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox The Michael Garcia-directed video portrays the two in a love [...]
