Lori Loughlin to Plead 'Guilty' in College Admissions Scandal, Will Serve 2 Months in Prison

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After maintaining her innocence for months, Lori Loughlin will be actually entering a “guilty” plea for her alleged part in the college admissions scandal. The Department of Justice press release states, “Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of [...] 👓 View full article

