Lori Loughlin to Plead 'Guilty' in College Admissions Scandal, Will Serve 2 Months in Prison

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
After maintaining her innocence for months, Lori Loughlin will be actually entering a “guilty” plea for her alleged part in the college admissions scandal. The Department of Justice press release states, “Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of [...]
News video: Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Will Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin And Her Husband Will Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal 00:32

 Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal. According to Reuters the Department of Justice just reached a plea deal with Loughlin and her fashion designer husband. Under plea agreements filed in federal...

Lori Loughlin, Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scam [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scam

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Lori Loughlin, Husband Mossimo Giannulli Pleading Guilty In College Admissions Scam [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Husband Mossimo Giannulli Pleading Guilty In College Admissions Scam

WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal, Agrees to Serve 2 Months in Prison

Lori Loughlin is set to plead guilty in her college admissions scandal case. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Full House star and her husband,...
E! Online

Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty and to serve two months in prison. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer, is expected to serve...
NYTimes.com

