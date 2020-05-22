Global  

Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Newsy Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Watch Video"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty in connection to the college admissions scandal.

Under the plea deal, Loughlin would serve two months and Giannulli would serve five months. Loughlin would pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while...
Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday

Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday 00:59

 The couple agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal.

