Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal
Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Watch Video"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty in connection to the college admissions scandal.
Under the plea deal, Loughlin would serve two months and Giannulli would serve five months. Loughlin would pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while...
