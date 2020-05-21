Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan AG Threatens State Could ‘Take Action’ Against Companies That Let Trump Visit Without Wearing Mask

Mediaite Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned companies on CNN, Thursday that they could face sanctions if they allow President Donald Trump to visit their facilities without wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Ford Backs Away From Trump Mask Mandate

Ford Backs Away From Trump Mask Mandate 01:36

 Just hours after Ford Motor Co. said it would require President Donald Trump to wear a face mask during a factory tour, the company backed down.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump breaks Michigan law requiring masks [Video]

Trump breaks Michigan law requiring masks

US President Donald Trump has defied state laws in Michigan while visiting a car plant, by failing to wear a mask.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:20Published
President Trump headed to Michigan to visit Ford plant [Video]

President Trump headed to Michigan to visit Ford plant

Ford Motor Co. has told the White House that it requires everyone in its factories to wear face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but it’s not clear whether President Donald Trump will..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump has ‘legal’ and ‘moral responsibility’ to wear mask on Ford plant tour, Michigan attorney general says

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, the state’s attorney general implored him to wear a face...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteReutersUSATODAY.com

Michigan AG tells Trump to wear mask while visiting Ford plant: It's 'the law'

Michigan's attorney general urged President Trump to wear a face mask when he visits the state Thursday to tour a Ford Motor Co. plant.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this