Michigan AG Threatens State Could ‘Take Action’ Against Companies That Let Trump Visit Without Wearing Mask
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned companies on CNN, Thursday that they could face sanctions if they allow President Donald Trump to visit their facilities without wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford Motor Co. has told the White House that it requires everyone in its factories to wear face masks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but it’s not clear whether President Donald Trump will..
