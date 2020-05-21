Global  

Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.

She wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ariana Grande sends support to Manchester bombing victims

Ariana Grande sends support to Manchester bombing victims 00:48

 Ariana Grande has sent love to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing as the third anniversary of the terrorist attack approaches.

Ariana Grande filled with 'heaviness' as Manchester Arena bombing anniversary approaches [Video]

Ariana Grande filled with 'heaviness' as Manchester Arena bombing anniversary approaches

Ariana Grande has sent her love to anyone feeling "tremendous heaviness" with the anniversary of the Manchester Arena concert bombing coming up.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Ariana Grande Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of Manchester Arena Bombing Anniversary | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of Manchester Arena Bombing Anniversary | Billboard News

Ariana Grande sent a message to the people of Manchester, England, on Wednesday (May 20) in advance of this weekend's third anniversary of the devastating bombing at Manchester Arena.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:20Published

Ariana Grande Reflects on Manchester Arena Bombing Anniversary: ‘I Will Be Thinking Of You’

on the upcoming third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing Ariana Grande sent a heartfelt message of support to the people of the city.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust Jared

