Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.
She wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and...
on the upcoming third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing Ariana Grande sent a heartfelt message of support to the people of the city. Billboard.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Just Jared
