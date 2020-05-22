Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan's twisted drama reveals a lot more about inversion and time

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Christopher Nolan movies never disappoint us! Especially the movie buffs, who wait for such brainteasers to hit the silver screen, have got something to look forward to in 2020. The director shared the *first trailer in December 2019*, and now, he is all set to tease the audience with some more thrilling scenes and nerdy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie (2020) 02:51

 TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” was filmed on location...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official New Trailer [Video]

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:51Published
UK lorry driver gives harrowing insight into the logistics behind coronavirus [Video]

UK lorry driver gives harrowing insight into the logistics behind coronavirus

A lorry driver in the UK explains how during the coronavirus pandemic he is delivering freezer trailers to various parts of the UK. Similar freezer trailers have been used as temporary mortuaries at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s film ‘reverses the flow of time’


Indian Express

'Tenet' trailer: Christopher Nolan's time-twisting spy thriller is sure to catch your attention

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia also makes a cameo in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer featuring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles
DNA


Tweets about this

TheRealDevendra

Devendra RT @TENETFilm: From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters. Watch the new trailer now. https://t.co/qKoPRyHcLE 1 second ago

vanesathomas_

vee RT @JohnnySobczak: The way WB chose to invoke Nolan’s iconic filmography in the new #TENET trailer was absolutely glorious. Has a movie tr… 3 seconds ago

robs_berry

robsberry is at home RT @Collider: A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's mind-bending new film #Tenet has been released! https://t.co/ydphmUIJl6 15 seconds ago

ballSP

Bond👊🏻 RT @IndieWire: "There's info about the movie that I was surprised [Nolan] revealed [in the trailer]." John David Washington. The official… 23 seconds ago

bennett_fahsel

Bennett Fahsel RT @LightsCameraPod: New trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, the time-bending espionage thriller ‘TENET’. Thoughts? https://t.co/OX… 27 seconds ago