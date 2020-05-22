Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping ‘Do Nothing’ State AG After She Calls Out His Illegal Refusal to Follow Mask Rules

President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask for the cameras. This report produced by Chris...
