Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping ‘Do Nothing’ State AG After She Calls Out His Illegal Refusal to Follow Mask Rules

Mediaite Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Trump attacks another female Mich. politician, ripping state Attorney General Dana Nessel after she blasts his refusal to follow mask wearing rule at Ford plant
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras

Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras 03:09

 President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask for the cameras. This report produced by Chris...

