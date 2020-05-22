Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping ‘Do Nothing’ State AG After She Calls Out His Illegal Refusal to Follow Mask Rules

Cathlene Sareli Trump Attacks Third Female MI Politician, AG Dana Nessel https://t.co/b4Avg1StMd 4 minutes ago ida lee hurvitz RT @Mediaite: Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping 'Do Nothing' State AG Dana Nessel After She Calls Out His Illegal… 21 minutes ago Meg Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping ‘Do Nothing’ State AG After She Calls Out His Illegal Re… https://t.co/QgUXFs7h5i 35 minutes ago ENM News President Donald Trump engaged in a public feud with yet another female politician from Michigan, this time smearin… https://t.co/tGlsfpl7UH 1 hour ago Mediaite Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping 'Do Nothing' State AG Dana Nessel After She Calls Out Hi… https://t.co/YTtalckQD8 1 hour ago giannagems Trump feuds with WHO and China +++ Brazil now has third highest number o...@realDomaldTrump https://t.co/lpzyBceRgK via @YouTube 23 hours ago Piangdin Rakthai Trump feuds with WHO and China +++ Brazil now has third highest number o... https://t.co/FBCL7qjUqK via @YouTube 2 days ago The choice, to know, is yours... Trump feuds with WHO and China +++ Brazil now has third highest number of cases | Coronavirus Update… https://t.co/pc1MXb2qsZ 2 days ago