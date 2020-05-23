Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For “Retired” Status: “You Cowards Blackballed Him”
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick isn’t done with the sport just yet. His girlfriend and radio personality Nessa Diab is fed up with the National Football League after it updated its website’s status on Kap to show he’s retired. Nessa Diab This week, Nessa took to social media to call out […]
The post Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For “Retired” Status: “You Cowards Blackballed Him” appeared first on .