Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For “Retired” Status: “You Cowards Blackballed Him” Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick isn’t done with the sport just yet. His girlfriend and radio personality Nessa Diab is fed up with the National Football League after it updated its website’s status on Kap to show he’s retired. Nessa Diab This week, Nessa took to social media to call out […]



The post Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For “Retired” Status: “You Cowards Blackballed Him” appeared first on . NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick isn’t done with the sport just yet. His girlfriend and radio personality Nessa Diab is fed up with the National Football League after it updated its website’s status on Kap to show he’s retired. Nessa Diab This week, Nessa took to social media to call out […]The post Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For “Retired” Status: “You Cowards Blackballed Him” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL again? Quarterback Colin Kaepernick will work out in front of NFL teams Saturday for the first time since he last played professional football nearly three years ago....

CBS News 4 days ago





Tweets about this SOHH Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Calls Out NFL For "Retired" Status: "You Cowards Blackballed Him"… https://t.co/vGdRkTSur9 56 minutes ago