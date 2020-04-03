NotSigned.TV Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his girlfriend Ana de Armas https://t.co/IhZMPfelqV 9 minutes ago Content Catcher Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his https://t.co/4AIZPObGDz May 24, 2020 Ben affleck wants her… https://t.co/SzjKMk2EQl 37 minutes ago Bitwaye iki c?🤷🏽‍♂️ RT @people: Ben Affleck 'Wants His Kids to Spend Time' with Girlfriend Ana de Armas, Source Says https://t.co/t0x6eViyHh 2 hours ago DJ David Newsroom Ben Affleck ‘Wants His Kids To Spend Time’ With Ana de Armas https://t.co/4jqejchB0t 2 hours ago Jacqueline Batista RT @JustJared: Ben Affleck is looking to have his kids spend time with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas: https://t.co/rmP37tdyR4 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Ben Affleck Is Getting ‘Very Serious’ With Ana De Armas & Wants His Kids To ‘Spend Time With Her’… https://t.co/75zXNR8l9E 2 hours ago marguerite Bradley Ben Affleck 'Wants His Kids to Spend Time' with Girlfriend Ana de Armas, Source Says https://t.co/7qidxjqFL8 I body… https://t.co/dGpZeKGeNB 3 hours ago JustJared.com Ben Affleck is looking to have his kids spend time with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas: https://t.co/rmP37tdyR4 4 hours ago