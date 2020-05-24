Ben Affleck Wants His Children to Spend Time With Girlfriend Ana de Armas
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Ben Affleck is eager for some family bonding. The 47-year-old Justice League actor is hoping that his children – daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and son Sam, 8 – bond with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, People reported on Sunday (May 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ana de Armas The couple [...]
Jennifer Garner is 'happy' Ben Affleck is dating Ana de Armas The actress is pleased that ex-husband Ben is in a "good and healthy place with his life" alongside the 'Knives Out' actress. An insider told Us Weekly: An insider told Us Weekly: Jennifer and Ben split back in 2015, but the pair have...
Keith Urban surprises nurses, doctors and medical staff from Vanderbilt University at a drive-in theatre just outside of Nashville. Plus, Kevin Hart makes a Hollywood dream come true for one lucky fan,..
Ben Affleck takes a moment to cuddle with girlfriend Ana de Armas in the middle of their walk together in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 19). The cute couple took... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •Mid-Day