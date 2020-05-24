Global  

Ben Affleck Wants His Children to Spend Time With Girlfriend Ana de Armas

Just Jared Sunday, 24 May 2020
Ben Affleck is eager for some family bonding. The 47-year-old Justice League actor is hoping that his children – daughters Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and son Sam, 8 – bond with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, People reported on Sunday (May 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ana de Armas The couple [...]
