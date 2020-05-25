Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning Beat Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson During 'The Match' Charity Golf Tournament
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning came out on top after playing in the The Match: Champions For Charity held at Medalist Golf Club on Sunday afternoon (May 24) in Hobe Sound, Fla. The 44-year-old golfer and 44-year-old former football star played against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in the tournament, which benefited a variety of [...]
