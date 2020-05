Amitabh Bachchan wishes Eid Mubarak in unique style; shares character posters Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday sent lovely wishes to his followers on the occasion of Eid. The star also shared personalised character posters as he extended greetings on the auspicious day.



The 77-year-old actor shared two character posters on Twitter. With the writings of 'Eid Mubarak' and 'Eid Al-Fitr Mubarak',... 👓 View full article

