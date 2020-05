Sailor Brinkley-Cook Proud to Be 100 Percent Imperfect in Candid Post About Body Dysmorphia Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Opening up about her insecurities, the model daughter of Christie Brinkley admits that her struggles with cellulite and weight gain have triggered a past eating disorder. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals Struggle With Body Dysmorphia & Eating Disorder Tendencies Sailor Brinkley-Cook is getting candid. The 21-year-old model and daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook spoke out in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 24)....

Just Jared 12 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Sailor Brinkley-Cook Proud to Be 100 Percent Imperfect in Candid Post About Body Dysmorphia https://t.co/HQM6htlFGi https://t.co/WzFZXnwEaW 19 minutes ago TooFab Christie Brinkley’s model daughter shares unedited bikini photos as declares she's "proud as hell" of her body https://t.co/kiInHcCtEP 12 hours ago