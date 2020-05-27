LeBron James + Diddy Remind Us Why Colin Kaepernick Kneeled Following George Floyd’s Death: “Do You Understand NOW!!??!!??”

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

NBA superstar LeBron James and Diddy are speaking out. The iconic entertainers have come forward to address the shocking death of black man George Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement. LeBron x Diddy Both King James and Puff Daddy went to their Instagram pages to share their emotions. While LeBron used a meme of Black Lives […]



