You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jimmy Fallon apologizes for 'terrible decision' to wear blackface on 'Saturday Night Live' Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after a video surfaced of him wearing blackface while impersonating Chris Rock on "Saturday Night Live" in 2000.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



Jimmy Fallon Releases Apology For Past SNL Skit He Did in Blackface in 2000 Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology for his actions about a 20-year-old skit he performed on Saturday Night Live in blackface. The 45-year-old Tonight Show host...

Just Jared 7 hours ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Jimmy Fallon Owns Up to 'Terrible Decision' to Wear Blackface in Old 'SNL' Skit: I Am Very Sorry… https://t.co/32moIRWFEh 1 hour ago