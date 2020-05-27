Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanjay Gupta wants rights of Sonu Sood biopic starring Akshay Kumar!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
"Akshay Kumar to play Sonu Sood in his biopic." The joke has been doing the rounds of social media over nearly a day now. The reference, in good humour, is to Sonu's initiative to send stranded migrant labourers home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just as in the 2016 film "Airlift", Akshay Kumar had played a character that helps...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

#DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar lauds those fighting COVID-19 from frontlines [Video]

#DilSeThankYou: Akshay Kumar lauds those fighting COVID-19 from frontlines

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards emergency service providers. The actor 'Dil Se' thanked all emergency service providers on his family's behalf. Akshay shared his picture with a paper..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published

Tweets about this