Sanjay Gupta wants rights of Sonu Sood biopic starring Akshay Kumar! Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Akshay Kumar to play Sonu Sood in his biopic." The joke has been doing the rounds of social media over nearly a day now. The reference, in good humour, is to Sonu's initiative to send stranded migrant labourers home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just as in the 2016 film "Airlift", Akshay Kumar had played a character that helps... 👓 View full article

