Sanjay Gupta wants rights of Sonu Sood biopic starring Akshay Kumar!
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () "Akshay Kumar to play Sonu Sood in his biopic." The joke has been doing the rounds of social media over nearly a day now. The reference, in good humour, is to Sonu's initiative to send stranded migrant labourers home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just as in the 2016 film "Airlift", Akshay Kumar had played a character that helps...
Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards emergency service providers. The actor 'Dil Se' thanked all emergency service providers on his family's behalf. Akshay shared his picture with a paper..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24Published