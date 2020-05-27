Global  

Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

E! Online Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A fellow star has come to Jimmy Fallon's defense. This week, the Tonight Show host came under fire online after footage of a 2000 Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit 01:06

 Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online. In the clip, Fallon can be seen impersonating Chris Rock and delivering problematic jokes, all while...

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Doing Blackface on 'Saturday Night Live' 20 Years Ago | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Doing Blackface on 'Saturday Night Live' 20 Years Ago | THR News

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologized for doing blackface 20 years ago during a sketch on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:09Published

Jamie Foxx Calls Outrage Over Jimmy Fallon's Blackface Skit 'a Stretch'

The 'Annie' actor defends the 'Tonight Show' host after the latter landed in hot water for donning a blackface in an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that's...
AceShowbiz

‘This One Is A Stretch’: Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon After Blackface Sketch Resurfaces

What do you think?
Daily Caller

