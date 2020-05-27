Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid SNL Blackface Backlash

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 7 hours ago Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit 01:06 Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced 'SNL' Skit Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online. In the clip, Fallon can be seen impersonating Chris Rock and delivering problematic jokes, all while...