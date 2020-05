Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reported multiple drone flybys over their new Los Angeles to police, according to The Daily Beast. The report says that the drones have flown as low as 20 feet above ground to catch glimpses of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their one-year-old son, Archie. A source shared [...] 👓 View full article