Lady Gaga, Blackpink Share New Single 'Sour Candy'

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Take a bite, take a bite..."



*Lady Gaga* and *Blackpink* have shared their new single 'Sour Candy'.



The pop iconoclast returns with new album 'Chromatica' on May 29th, and the final preview is now online.



Fresh from her outrageous Ariana Grande collaboration, Lady Gaga links with K-Pop icons Blackpink for her latest single.



Out now, 'Sour Candy' is a bold blast of digi-pop, moving from house textures to clipped spoken word via elements of K-Pop.



"I'm hard on the outside / But if you see inside...." the lyric teases, before Gaga sings: "Take a bite, take a bite..."



Forbidden fruit with a nasty aftertaste, 'Sour Candy' should satisfy fans in the run up to the 'Chromatica' release.



Tune in now.



